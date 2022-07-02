StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.37. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.