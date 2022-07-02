StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

NYSE CAT opened at $178.29 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.72 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

