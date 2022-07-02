StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 5,704 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,493 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,142 shares during the period.

SCHB stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

