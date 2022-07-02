StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,625,000 after purchasing an additional 86,741 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,839,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,749,000 after purchasing an additional 396,259 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $65.57 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.