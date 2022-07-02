StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of AON by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in AON by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $273.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.60 and a 200-day moving average of $289.64. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.98.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.