StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in Altria Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.