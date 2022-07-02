StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

NYSE:BMY opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.