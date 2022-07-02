StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,573 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,560,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,348 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,706,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,761,000 after buying an additional 110,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,693,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,068,000 after buying an additional 165,554 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $48.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50.

