StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $344,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.33.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $194.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.68. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

