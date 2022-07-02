StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELV opened at $485.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.80. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.05.

About Elevance Health

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

