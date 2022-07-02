StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Invests $224,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

