StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Invests $303,000 in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 469.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.