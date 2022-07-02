StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Invests $303,000 in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $36.35.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 469.57%.
Several analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
