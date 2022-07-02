Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 20,000 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAU opened at $34.30 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

