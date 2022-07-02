Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,422 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

NYSE:STOR opened at $26.89 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

