Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Yum China by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 3,028.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

About Yum China (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.