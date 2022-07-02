Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.90.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $157.03 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties Profile (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.