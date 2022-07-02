Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,513,000 after acquiring an additional 547,399 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,748,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,284,000 after acquiring an additional 648,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,117,000 after acquiring an additional 117,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,288,000 after buying an additional 247,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

NYSE PHM opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

