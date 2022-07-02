Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,648.6% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 331,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 312,197 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 710,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,623,000 after acquiring an additional 170,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,466,000 after acquiring an additional 637,530 shares during the last quarter.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.80%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

