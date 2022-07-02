Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.27 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,344,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 906,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,844,000 after acquiring an additional 595,538 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $57.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

