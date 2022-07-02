Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 415 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.78.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.39.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

