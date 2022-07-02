Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SUMR stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Summer Infant has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $25.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $109,138.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari bought 7,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $91,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,103.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. EHP Funds Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Summer Infant at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summer Infant (Get Rating)

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.