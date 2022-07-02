Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.
SUNL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th.
Shares of Sunlight Financial stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $386.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUNL. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,764,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,891,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,206,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,895,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 630,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.
Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
