Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

SUNL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $386.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

Sunlight Financial ( NYSE:SUNL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUNL. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,764,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,891,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,206,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,895,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 630,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.