SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $374.81

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $374.81 and last traded at $378.02, with a volume of 3841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $402.56.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.28.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $454.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.