Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $301.23 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.74 and its 200-day moving average is $312.00.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.91.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,634 shares of company stock worth $37,821,492. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

