Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY opened at $86.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average is $81.74. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

