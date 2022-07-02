T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.60.

Shares of TROW opened at $115.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.42. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

