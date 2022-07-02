Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Update

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 424,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $139.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.56. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $53.63.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.91 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

