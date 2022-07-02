Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.