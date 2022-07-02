Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $77.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $76.18 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

