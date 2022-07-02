Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares worth $1,829,208. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 109.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 49,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 198,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,080,000 after buying an additional 30,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 25.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

