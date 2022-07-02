Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Tantech has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 388,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.08% of Tantech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

