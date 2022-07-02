TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Down 36.4% in June

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TC Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in TC Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBC opened at $13.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. TC Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

TC Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

