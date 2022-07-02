TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) Trading 1.4% Higher

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.37. 198,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,464,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78.

About TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP)

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

