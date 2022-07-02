TD Securities Upgrades Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) to Buy

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$96.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$80.00. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$87.25 to C$90.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.61.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$66.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$29.25 and a 12 month high of C$80.66. The company has a market cap of C$22.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$71.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.04.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.4100002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$69.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$698,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,759,973 shares in the company, valued at C$611,446,115.40. Also, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$689,313.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,447,594.10. Insiders bought a total of 30,767 shares of company stock worth $2,124,588 over the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

