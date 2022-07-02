Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tecsys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. Tecsys has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.