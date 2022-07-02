Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 25.3% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $63.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $125,323.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,238. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $6,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,254,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,666 shares of company stock worth $11,645,690. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.62.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

