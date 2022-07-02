Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.4% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TER. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

NASDAQ TER opened at $85.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

