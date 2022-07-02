Terex (NYSE:TEX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.73

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.73 and last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 2558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Get Terex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Terex’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.