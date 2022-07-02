The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.29.

NYSE SAM opened at $314.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 0.81. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $990.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). The business had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $146,714.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.