The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) General Counsel Sells $800,000.00 in Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 116,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $42.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,012,000 after purchasing an additional 375,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after purchasing an additional 97,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,313,000 after purchasing an additional 40,333 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 868,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 150,810 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. CL King increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

