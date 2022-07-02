The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $100.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $115.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.14 and a 200-day moving average of $145.42.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.