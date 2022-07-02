The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $48.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $489,087.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,093,969 shares of company stock worth $82,709,291. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

