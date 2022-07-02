The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Target Price to $76.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

HLNE opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.98. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 47.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,093,000 after buying an additional 27,922 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 223,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

