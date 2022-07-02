The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $155.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $148.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $155.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.10.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $143,131.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,618,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

