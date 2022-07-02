The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Increased by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.4% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $279.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

