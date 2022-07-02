The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.27.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

