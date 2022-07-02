The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Kraft Heinz in a research note issued on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Kraft Heinz’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.