The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $19.96 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of WU stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Western Union has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905,368 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Western Union by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,104 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP raised its position in Western Union by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $26,384,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

