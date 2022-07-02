The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 674.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,153 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,329 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,980,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,307 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.