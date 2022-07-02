Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives $10.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TBPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,421,000 after buying an additional 648,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,737,000 after buying an additional 181,331 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 130.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,326,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after buying an additional 751,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 184.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after buying an additional 632,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 876,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after buying an additional 456,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Theravance Biopharma (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

